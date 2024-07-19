Edinburgh fly-half Ben Healy makes his first outing of the tour, while Sale Sharks pair Gus Warr and Arron Reed return to the backline.

There is still a strong core, as Glasgow Warriors skipper Kyle Steyn, full-back Kyle Rowe and co-captain Sione Tuipulotu will start.

Co-captain Jamie Ritchie will retain his place after earning his 50th cap in Washington DC.

It will be the last outing of the tour for Scotland-based players, as next week’s Uruguay test takes place outside of World Rugby’s recognised international window.

Chile participated at their first Rugby World Cup last year, and will have gained a measure of neutral fans. They began July with home victories over Hong Kong and Belgium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chile v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Chile v Scotland?

Chile v Scotland will take place on Saturday 20th July 2024.

The game takes place at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago.

What time is Chile v Scotland kick-off?

Chile v Scotland will kick off at 8pm BST.

What TV channel is Chile v Scotland on?

Chile v Scotland will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and BBC Scotland.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chile v Scotland online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract, as well as BBC iPlayer.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Chile v Scotland prediction

Scotland have yet to be troubled on this tour, and Chile, as promising as they are as an emerging side, are unlikely to give them much grief this weekend.

Los Condores last hosted Scotland A in a two years ago, with the visitors winning 45-5, and you would expect a similar scoreline here.

Prediction: Scotland win

