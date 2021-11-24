What channel is Barbarians v Samoa Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

The Barbarians return to action at Twickenham this weekend as they prepare to face Samoa for only the second time in history.

The iconic invitational team will be led by Australian head coach Dave Rennie, and a host of stars from across the globe have been called up to feature in the one-off showdown for the Killik Cup.

Rennie has stuck to what he knows best, or to be more precise, where he knows best, having selected 11 Australians to feature as part of his 24-man squad including Tom Robertson and Rob Leota.

The game will be played in front of a solid crowd at Twickenham this weekend with fans set to taste the last international rugby of the year on British soil.

But if you can’t make it to the game, don’t worry, there’s free-to-air TV coverage coming your way so you can soak up the action without leaving the house.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barbarians v Samoa on TV and online.

When is Barbarians v Samoa on TV?

Barbarians v Samoa will take place on Saturday 27th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Barbarians v Samoa will kick off at 2:30pm.

This is the only clash of the weekend with each of the home nations already finished with their Autumn Internationals campaigns.

What TV channel is Barbarians v Samoa on?

You can tune in to watch live coverage of the match on BBC One from 2pm.

Lee McKenzie will lead the coverage as the Barbarians gear up for their first match since 2019.

How to live stream Barbarians v Samoa online

Fans can follow all the action on the go via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices from laptops to smartphones to tablets to smart TV apps.

Barbarians v Samoa team news

Barbarians: TBC

Samoa: TBC

