The most-capped player in New Zealand history will play his last ever match in rugby when he makes his Barbarians debut. The 35-year-old lifted the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, and his 153 caps see him bow out as arguably one of the finest players to grace the pitch.

Gaël Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa and Leicester Fainga’anuku will also add some explosive international pedigree to the Baa-Baas backline.

Facing Fiji, who stunned Australia at last year’s World Cup to reach the quarter-finals for only the third time, will provide the perfect opposition for this exhibition match.

Both sides will look to attack hard, fast and often, and will provide plentiful excitement for the fans in attendance.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barbarians v Fiji on TV and online.

When is Barbarians v Fiji?

Barbarians v Fiji will take place on Saturday 22nd June 2024.

The game takes place at Twickenham Stadium in London.

What time is Barbarians v Fiji kick-off?

Barbarians v Fiji will kick off at 5:15pm UK time.

What TV channel is Barbarians v Fiji on?

Barbarians v Fiji will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.

Sky boast the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches this summer after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video.

You can add the Sky Sports Arena and Action channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Barbarians v Fiji online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

