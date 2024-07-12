Cameron Winnett is named at full-back to make his first appearance Down Under, with Liam Williams and Rio Dyer flanking him on the wings.

The first test marked eight losses on the bounce for Wales, and Gatland’s young bucks are in desperate need of a solid performance to raise morale.

Joe Schmidt, however, has reintroduced some long-awaited positivity and optimism in the Wallabies camp after the first test.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v Wales on TV and online.

When is Australia v Wales?

Australia v Wales will take place on Saturday 13th July 2024.

The game takes place at AAMI Park, Melbourne.

What time is Australia v Wales kick-off?

Australia v Wales will kick off at 10:45am BST (7:45pm local time).

What TV channel is Australia v Wales on?

Australia v Wales will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.

Sky boast the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches this summer after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video.

You can add the Sky Sports Arena and Action channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Australia v Wales online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Australia v Wales prediction

At this stage, it seems the best Wales can hope for is a gradual improvement until a win finally comes.

It’s clear that Schmidt’s slightly more experienced and complete Wallabies squad will have the upper hand at home, and should take a second victory on the bounce here.

Prediction: Australia to win

