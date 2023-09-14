Fiji will now provide ample challenge to Jones’s side and will allow him to gauge where his young team are at as they aim to build up steam.

The opponents, having excruciatingly lost to Wales in their opening game – star player Semi Radradra dropped the ball on the final play – will need a win over Australia if they hope to qualify.

Lose to the Wallabies, while Wales almost certainly beat Portugal, and they’ll need a miracle to pull off passage to the next round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v Fiji on TV and online.

When is Australia v Fiji?

Australia v Fiji will take place on Sunday 17th September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

What time is Australia v Fiji kick-off?

Australia v Fiji will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Australia v Fiji on?

Australia v Fiji will be shown live on ITV1 from 4:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Australia v Fiji online

Australia v Fiji will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Australia v Fiji key player to watch

Samu Kerevi (Australia)

Samu Kerevi. Warren Little/Getty Images

An incredible and essential part of this Wallabies team, Samu Kerevi will have the lucky chance to contain Fiji’s Semi Radradra when the two sides clash.

Radradra, whose knock-on condemned Fiji to defeat as the clock went red against Wales, will be fired up. As will the entire Fiji team.

The ever-solid Kerevi will be immeasurably important in matching Fiji’s physicality. They made Wales put in 252 tackles, a World Cup record. His power will be needed. Outside of his defensive duties, his carrying and offload game will be fundamental if Australia want to exploit any gaps Fiji leave.

Australia squad – team news

TBA

Fiji squad – team news

TBA

