It's been 100 years since Wigan, the Challenge Cup's most successful team, won the first of their 20 titles. They'll arrive in West London as world champions and level on points with St Helens at the top of the Super League, with a game in hand.

Warrington, meanwhile, go in search of their 10th triumph and perhaps some revenge – having been well beaten by the Warriors in their only previous Challenge Cup final back in 1990.

In an apt and touching tribute to the heroic Rob Burrow, Saturday's final will get under way at 3:07pm. If last weekend's Super League clash between Warrington and Wigan, which the latter won by just one point, is anything to go by, we should be in for a fitting final to mark his memory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors on TV and online.

When is the Rugby Challenge Cup final?

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors will take place on Saturday 8th June 2024.

Rugby Challenge Cup final kick-off time

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors will kick off at 3:07pm.

What TV channel is the Rugby Challenge Cup final on?

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors will be broadcast live on BBC One.

How to live stream Rugby Challenge Cup final online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

