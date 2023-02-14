Super League fixtures on TV 2023: Watch rugby league live, TV schedule
Your guide to the Super League 2023 season, including fixtures live on TV.
Super League rugby returns this week with a season opener between Warrington Wolves and 2022 runners-up Leeds Rhinos.
Last season saw St Helens stroll to their 10th Super League title with 21 regular season victories to their name in 27 matches, with a League Leaders' Shield and the grand final trophy in their locker by the end of last September.
St Helens are favourites to retain their crown, but the top pack is set for an exciting battle throughout the season with Wigan Warriors and the Wolves fancied to perform at the top end of the table.
Fans around the country will be keen to soak up the opening gambits of each team in the Super League as they each scramble for a strong start.
Who will seize the initiative and kick off their campaign in commanding fashion this term?
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Super League on TV, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.
Super League fixtures on TV 2023
All UK time.
Thursday 16th February
Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 17th February
Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Saturday 18th February
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (1pm) Channel 4
Friday 24th February
Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Sunday 26th February
Castleford Tigers v St Helens (1pm) Channel 4
Thursday 2nd March
Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 3rd March
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Thursday 9th March
Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 10th March
Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Thursday 16th March
Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 17th March
St Helens v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Thursday 23rd March
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 24th March
Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Saturday 25th March
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (1pm) Channel 4
Thursday 30th March
Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 31st March
Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Saturday 1st April
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (1pm) Channel 4
Thursday 6th April (Rivals Round)
Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 7th April (Rivals Round)
Hull FC v Hull KR (12:30pm) Sky Sports Arena
Wigan Warriors v St Helens (3pm) Sky Sports Arena
Saturday 8th April (Rivals Round)
Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils (2:30pm) Sky Sports Arena
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (5pm) Sky Sports Arena
Sunday 9th April (Rivals Round)
Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (6pm) Sky Sports Arena
Thursday 13th April
Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 14th April
Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Thursday 20th April
St Helens v Warrington Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 21st April
Castleford Tigers v Hull KR (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Thursday 4th May
Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 5th May
Catalans Dragons v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Thursday 11th May
Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 12th May
Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Saturday 13th May
St Helens v Salford Red Devils (1pm) Channel 4
Thursday 25th May
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 26th May
Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Saturday 3rd June (Magic Weekend)
Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (1:30pm) Sky Sports Arena
Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (3:45pm) Sky Sports Arena
Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (6pm) Sky Sports Arena
Sunday 4th June (Magic Weekend)
Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (12:30pm) Sky Sports Arena
St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (2:45pm) Sky Sports Arena
Hull FC v Warrington Wolves (5pm) Sky Sports Arena
Friday 9th June
St Helens v Wigan Warriors (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Saturday 10th June
Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants (5pm) Sky Sports Arena
More TV fixtures to be announced. To be updated here when coverage is confirmed.
How to watch Super League on TV and live stream
You can watch Super League games live on Sky Sports Arena or online via the SkyGo app. Check out the schedule above.
You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Occasional games will also be shown live on Channel 4 throughout the season with more matches to be confirmed as the competition rumbles on.
We'll keep you updated with all the announcements as they happen.
