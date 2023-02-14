Last season saw St Helens stroll to their 10th Super League title with 21 regular season victories to their name in 27 matches, with a League Leaders' Shield and the grand final trophy in their locker by the end of last September.

Super League rugby returns this week with a season opener between Warrington Wolves and 2022 runners-up Leeds Rhinos.

St Helens are favourites to retain their crown, but the top pack is set for an exciting battle throughout the season with Wigan Warriors and the Wolves fancied to perform at the top end of the table.

Fans around the country will be keen to soak up the opening gambits of each team in the Super League as they each scramble for a strong start.

Who will seize the initiative and kick off their campaign in commanding fashion this term?

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Super League on TV, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

Super League fixtures on TV 2023

All UK time.

Thursday 16th February

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 17th February

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Saturday 18th February

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (1pm) Channel 4

Friday 24th February

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Sunday 26th February

Castleford Tigers v St Helens (1pm) Channel 4

Thursday 2nd March

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 3rd March

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Thursday 9th March

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 10th March

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Thursday 16th March

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 17th March

St Helens v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Thursday 23rd March

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 24th March

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Saturday 25th March

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (1pm) Channel 4

Thursday 30th March

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 31st March

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Saturday 1st April

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (1pm) Channel 4

Thursday 6th April (Rivals Round)

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 7th April (Rivals Round)

Hull FC v Hull KR (12:30pm) Sky Sports Arena

Wigan Warriors v St Helens (3pm) Sky Sports Arena

Saturday 8th April (Rivals Round)

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils (2:30pm) Sky Sports Arena

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (5pm) Sky Sports Arena

Sunday 9th April (Rivals Round)

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (6pm) Sky Sports Arena

Thursday 13th April

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 14th April

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Thursday 20th April

St Helens v Warrington Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 21st April

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Thursday 4th May

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 5th May

Catalans Dragons v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Thursday 11th May

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 12th May

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Saturday 13th May

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (1pm) Channel 4

Thursday 25th May

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 26th May

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Saturday 3rd June (Magic Weekend)

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (1:30pm) Sky Sports Arena

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (3:45pm) Sky Sports Arena

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (6pm) Sky Sports Arena

Sunday 4th June (Magic Weekend)

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (12:30pm) Sky Sports Arena

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (2:45pm) Sky Sports Arena

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves (5pm) Sky Sports Arena

Friday 9th June

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Saturday 10th June

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants (5pm) Sky Sports Arena

More TV fixtures to be announced. To be updated here when coverage is confirmed.

How to watch Super League on TV and live stream

You can watch Super League games live on Sky Sports Arena or online via the SkyGo app. Check out the schedule above.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Occasional games will also be shown live on Channel 4 throughout the season with more matches to be confirmed as the competition rumbles on.

We'll keep you updated with all the announcements as they happen.

