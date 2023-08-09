Leigh Leopards won this competition twice back when the team was known simply as Leigh, but they haven't reached the final since their last victory back in 1971.

The Leopards have successfully managed to juggle their cup run with strong league form as they sit third in the Super League, just two victories short of Catalans Dragons. Hull sit further back in sixth.

Reigning champions Wigan Warriors were dumped out of the competition by Hull KR in a nail-biting 11-10 extra-time victory in the semi-finals, while Leigh toppled St Helens 12-10 in an equally nervy final-four showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull KR v Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup final on TV and online.

When is Hull KR v Leigh Leopards Challenge Cup final 2023?

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023.

The game takes place at Wembley Stadium in London.

What time is kick-off?

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Hull KR v Leigh Leopards Challenge Cup final on?

The Challenge Cup final will be broadcast live on BBC One with coverage starting at 2pm.

The Women's Challenge Cup final between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens kicks off at 12pm on BBC Two, while the 1895 Cup final between Halifax Panthers and Batley Bulldogs kicks off at 5:30pm on BBC iPlayer.

More like this

How to live stream Hull KR v Leigh Leopards Challenge Cup final online

The match will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer meaning you can tune in to watch all the action wherever you are.

iPlayer is available on a range of devices from smart TVs and laptops to smartphones and tablets.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.