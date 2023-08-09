This is the fourth edition of the tournament, which offers a 'second chance' to Championship and League 1 sides who reach the sixth round or beyond in the Challenge Cup.

Reigning champions Leigh Centurions have since been rebranded as Leigh Leopards and will line up in the Challenge Cup final against Hull KR just hours before the 1895 Cup final goes ahead on the same field at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs in the 1895 Cup final on TV and online.

When is Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs 1895 Cup final?

Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023.

The game takes place at Wembley Stadium in London.

What time is kick-off?

Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs 1895 Cup final on?

Unfortunately the match will not be shown live on a standard TV channel, but it will be live streamed. Check out the details below.

The Women's Challenge Cup final between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens kicks off at 12pm on BBC Two, while the Men's Challenge Cup final between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards kicks off at 3pm on BBC Two.

How to live stream Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs 1895 Cup final online

The match will be shown exclusively live on BBC iPlayer, meaning you can tune in to watch all the action wherever you are.

iPlayer is available on a range of devices from smart TVs and laptops to smartphones and tablets.

