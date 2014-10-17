This new tournament may be the result of a bitter boardroom ruck, but the signs are the result will be bruisingly beautiful.

What is it?

The new tournament replaces the Heineken Cup, but the essential premise is the same: teams compete through group and knockout stages in an effort to be crowned the best in Europe.

Twenty teams have been split into five groups of four. The winner of each group qualifies automatically, along with the three highest-scoring second place sides.

England and France have six sides each plus English play-off winners Wasps. Last year’s league results mean that Ireland will have three teams in this year’s competition, Wales two, and Scotland represented by just Glasgow Warriors. Italian side Treviso fill the final spot.

This season’s final will be held at Twickenham on Saturday 2nd May 2015.

How can I watch it?

One of the main sticking points over how the new tournament would work was the disagreement over TV rights between BT Sport and Sky Sports. That conflict was finally resolved in April this year, and both broadcasters will share coverage of the tournament for the next four years. The full broadcast details for the opening weekend are below:

Friday 17 October

Harlequins v Castres, 7pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Saturday 18 October

Sale Sharks v Munster, 12.30pm Sky Sports 2 (kick-off 1pm)

Saracens v Clermont Auvergne, 3pm BT Sport 1 (kick-off 3.15pm)

Glasgow Warriors v Bath, 3pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 3.15pm)

Racing Metro v Northampton Saints, 5pm Sky Sports 2 (kick-off 5.15pm)

Leicester Tigers v Ulster, 7pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Sunday 19 October

Ospreys v Treviso, 12.30pm Sky Sports 2 (kick-off 1pm)

Toulouse v Montpelier, 1pm Sky Sports 2 Red Button

Toulon v Scarlets, 3pm Sky Sports 2 (kick-off 3.15pm)

Leinster v Wasps, 4.30pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 5.15pm)

Who are the favourites?

French side Toulon are aiming for a record third European title in a row, but are without their English talisman Jonny Wilkinson who retired last year. He’ll still be involved in the tournament, however, working as a pundit for Sky.

The English sides look to have benefitted from the streamlined format, and top seeds Saracens will certainly be looking to recover from indifferent domestic form with a good run in Europe. Bath have invested heavily in their squad, and their back line led by fly half George Ford has the attacking flair to rack up a very handy points difference.

The two Welsh clubs sides on the other hand may struggle to live up to the form of the national side, while the traditionally strong Irish sides are not quite the force they once were – particularly Leinster, who are without their talisman Brian O’Driscoll. Glasgow have made an impressive start to the domestic season, having lost just one match, but the step up in class in Europe might be beyond the Scottish outfit.

The full list of teams from each country is available below:

England

Bath

Harlequins

Leicester Tigers

Northampton Saints

Sale Sharks

Saracens

Wasps

France

Castres

Clermont Auvergne

Racing Metro

Montpelier

Toulon

Toulouse

Ireland

Leinster

Munster

Ulster

Wales

Ospreys

Scarlets

Scotland

Glasgow Warriors

Italy

Treviso