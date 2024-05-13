Bonnet said in a statement: "I shall look back with great affection for my time at the BBC which has allowed me to cover many important stories, meet countless outstanding sportsmen and women, form many friendships and visit numerous events all over the world.

"I have been proud to work for the world’s leading public service broadcaster and on Today, where I have been very happy in an office which has a special camaraderie as well as being the most influential and skilfully produced and presented radio news programme on the BBC."

Meanwhile, BBC director-general Tim Davie said: "Rob has been one of the voices of sport on the BBC for decades. From BBC Breakfast, coverage of World Cups and the Olympics, and more recently the Today programme, he has been a mainstay for our audiences and it is fitting that he will finish with this year’s Olympic Games and another wonderful summer of sport.

"Rob is a presenter and broadcaster held in the highest regard across the BBC and the sporting world. We wish him all the best for his retirement and for the future."

Rob Bonnet first worked with the BBC on Radio Brighton, before moving to Radio Norfolk in 1980. He moved to London to work on Radio 1’s Newsbeat in 1982, and took on his first TV role back in Norfolk in 1985.

He went on to present sports bulletins on BBC One weekend news, work as a sports presenter for BBC Breakfast and host sports interview programme Extra Time on BBC World TV.

Over the years, he has interviewed the likes of Pete Sampras, Martina Navratilova, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Jonny Wilkinson and Lord Sebastian Coe.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.