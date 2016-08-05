From: Hemel Hempstead

When is Max Whitlock competing in Rio 2016?

Whitlock kicks off his Olympics with the men’s individual gymnastic qualifications on Saturday 6th August, which determines if he competes in the final on Wednesday 10th August from 8pm.

He is also part of Team GB’s men’s gymnast team, who face qualification on Saturday before the finals on Monday 8th August from 8pm.

Greatest moment

Last year’s World Championships. Whitlock won silver in the team and floor events before winning gold in the pommel horse.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKADtH_zMQA

Who is Max Whitlock?

Max is one of Team GB’s best all-round gymnasts, winning gold for the floor exercise, pommel horse and high bar at the 2016 British Championships.

That’s the latest in Whitlock’s trophy collection that started when he took three medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. After competing in the gold-winning European Championship team in 2012, Whitlock went on to win team and pommel horse bronze medals in the London Olympics.

In case you haven't noticed, Whitlock strengths lie with the pommel horse, alongside his consistent performance in team events. He’ll compete beside Louis Smith MBE, Nile Wilson, Brinn Bevan and Kristian Thomas (Finals on 8th August, 8pm) where Team GB are tipped for a medal. Whitlock’s other events include horizontal bars, parallel bars, vault, floor exercise and individual all-around – all starting on Saturday 6th August.

“I love competing for Team GB because it’s an absolute honour to represent the country, especially in the sport I love.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jsx21HePV18