The Man Utd worry

Defensively is my main concern for United. Last season, possession-wise, they were very good, kept the ball, created chances. But defensively they gave up a lot of chances: David de Gea had to save them on numerous occasions throughout the season.

Keeping hold of him is a huge part of their season, but they also need a centre back.

Rio's Raheem advice

Raheem Sterling has a huge season ahead of him, having just gone to a huge club on a huge fee, with Euro 2016 at the end of the year. Expectations are high; he has to produce.

More like this

I believe he'll have a good season. But with that fee, a good season might not be good enough. Seven goals and six assists are not going to be enough this time.

It depends who he has around him. I didn't speak about my fee to Manchester United [£29.1 million, a record for a British player in 2002] to friends and family at all, and they never spoke to me about it.

The biggest pressure I had was the first couple of training sessions, showing fellow teammates that it had been money well spent. There was banter about my transfer then.

I don't know what it's like a City, but you have to deal with that; it's about having the mental capacity to deal with that type of stuff.

Rio's England hopefuls

This is a big year for Jack Wilshere too. He has a fight to get into the team at Arsenal. With England, he has always been talked about as a great hope, and he's got to start to show he can lead a team.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain too has a good chance of playing a bigger role for England this year. Along with Sterling, England have some really exciting forward players coming through now.

Advertisement

Rio is working full-time as a football expert and presenter for BT Sport. The first match of the new season between Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur is live on BT Sport from 12pm – kick-off 12.45pm.