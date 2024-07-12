Over 16 days, you will be able to watch every event, from athletics to weightlifting, without having to move a muscle, other than to switch channel on the remote control.

Many, no doubt, will choose to follow the Games on the BBC, which will broadcast over 250 hours of live coverage. But for those who want to watch every event live, then Eurosport and Discovery+ offer the chance to see all 10,500 athletes and an opportunity to catch all 329 medal moments. If you keep your wits about you.

Our 68-page guide in next week's Radio Times includes day-by day listings of the BBC’s coverage and an A-Z daily guide to each sport. Plus, we have the pick of the action chosen by our pundits. With 12 gold, six silver and ten bronze medals between them, there can be no voices better qualified to steer you to the best of the action. Let the Games begin!

Illustration by Ian McKinnell

Also in next week's Radio Times:

We still have our regular listings for the week leading up to Friday’s Opening Ceremony, plus our eight-page streaming section is a sport-free zone.

A preview of the TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s 1980s romp, Rivals.

We talk to Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon about his role in Roland Emmerich’s Roman-era gladiator drama Those About to Die.

