Also this week:

Springwatch presenter Kate Humble tells us why she’s staked her future on a rundown farm

Find out how South Shields civil servant Sarah Millican conquered the world of comedy

More like this

Writer Paula Milne explains how she’s mined her past for White Heat, a new drama that spans the 60s to today

What links Eleanor of Aquitaine and the present Queen?

We ask Noel Gallagher “the best question I’ve been asked in 20 years in the music business”. But what’s his answer?

Former Time Lord David Tennant gives us his take on Tree Fu Tom, a new series that aims to get kids off the sofa

Meet the new boy racer on the starting grid – F1 star Lewis Hamilton’s brother, Nic

Advertisement

Did you win? Barry Norman names his 101st favourite film from your suggestions



Dominic West admits he Googles himself and watches his own shows



Next week in RT… It’s the MasterChef final – who’s the toughest?... Manchester’s finest, Scott & Bailey, on fighting crime and prejudice…and 24 star Kiefer Sutherland returns... On sale Tuesday 6 March.