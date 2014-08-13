After retrieving his piece of paper the 29-year-old Prince said, "To all of you behind me, I would like to congratulate you all on making the team. I know you've given all the selectors a lot of headaches – in a good way."

130 British wounded, sick or injured servicemen and women have been selected for the Invictus Games. The event will feature 14 nations competing in a Paralympics-style event from 10-14 September in London.

Prince Harry added: "Everybody here will be competing for themselves, but also for their mates. Also for the many doctors, physios and friends who have played a part in the rehabilitation of these and many other remarkable men and women."

Before beginning his speech, Prince Harry said that he would get "so much banter" from the military men and women standing with him, before saying, "Prosthetics, dogs, wheelchairs, high-performance cars, 4x4s, tattoos - we've got everything here. It could only be the Invictus Games."

The Invictus Games will be broadcast live on the BBC this September.