Fans can soak up widespread coverage of the competition over the coming days with easily-accessible TV and live stream options available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Players Championship 2019 on TV and online as well as tee times and prize money information.

When is the Players Championship 2019 on?

The Players Championship 2019 starts on Thursday 14th March and runs until Sunday 17th March.

How to watch and live stream the Players Championship 2019

Sky Sports Golf will broadcast the event live at the following times:

Thursday: Featured groups (11:30am), Main coverage (5:00pm-11:00pm)

Friday: Featured groups (11:30am), Main coverage (5:00pm-11:00pm)

Saturday: Main coverage (12:30pm-11:00pm)

Sunday: Main coverage (2:00pm-11:00pm)

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Players Championship 2019 prize money

Golfers will compete for a share of the £9.7million ($12.5m) purse – the highest purse in history for a standalone tournament.

The winner alone will take home £1.7m ($2.25m) for triumphing in Florida.

