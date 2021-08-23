Paralympics on TV: How to watch 2021 Paralympic Games on Channel 4

The Paralympic Games are ready to bring another wave of sporting drama to your TV screens in the coming weeks.

Over 500 gold medals are up for grabs with more than 4,000 athletes determined to etch their names into the history books.

Sports fans have been treated this summer with Euro 2020 and the 2020 Olympic Games already providing a packed schedule of free-to-air sports action.

Now fans will rejoice to know that the Paralympics will round off the summer on free-to-air TV and we have all the details you need to know right here.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest information about how to watch the Paralympic Games on TV in the UK with live coverage and highlights on Channel 4 throughout. For more about the Paralympics 2021 dates, see our guide to when the events are taking place.

Will the Paralympics be televised?

Yes! The Paralympic Games will indeed be shown on TV with plenty of live coverage and highlights throughout the contests every day.

Even better news is that the Games will be shown on free-to-air TV meaning that you won’t need to spend anything to keep track of the latest action.

Check out details below to find out how you can watch the Paralympics on TV.

How to watch Paralympics on TV in UK

You can watch the Paralympic Games live on TV via Channel 4 throughout the duration of the event between 24th August and 5th September.

Live coverage will typically run from 1am until 7am UK time each day before returning between 9am and 2pm UK time for the evening sessions in Japan.

They boast 300 hours of live coverage on their TV platforms, split between Channel 4 and More 4 – the latter of which will become a channel entirely dedicated to the Paralympics for the duration of the Games.

You can also check out a new dedicated Channel 4 Paralympics website to watch up to 16 live feeds that won’t be shown on TV – that’s a total of more than 1,000 hours in addition to linear TV coverage across the Games!

Channel 4 have plenty of experience of airing the Paralympics, having broadcast coverage throughout London 2012 and Rio 2016.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox

How to watch Paralympics highlights

Check out the Paralympic Breakfast Show each morning at 7:30am which will feature discussion of the biggest overnight developing stories including plenty of highlights.

Steph McGovern and Arthur Williams will present the Paralympics Breakfast which will take place every morning during the Games.

There will also be a highlights show each evening on Channel 4 bring you the full day’s action simply named Tokyo Today.

The hour-long Tokyo Today show will air at 5pm and 11pm most evenings.

Clare Balding will host Gold Rush every night from 7:30pm for half an hour rounding up medal winners from the day including clips of all the magic moments.

