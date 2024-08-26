Paralympics 2024 TV coverage: TV schedule, channels and live stream details
Your ultimate TV coverage guide to the Paralympic Games in 2024.
The Paralympic Games 2024 promise a feast of sporting action hot on the heels of the Olympic Games, which wrapped up earlier this month.
More than 4,000 athletes will descend on Paris to compete across 11 days of highly competitive events, with 549 medal events to be fought over.
From para athletics to wheelchair rugby, the Games offer something for everyone, with a host of ParalympicsGB superstars going for gold across the disciplines.
Javelin star Hollie Arnold and wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft are among the top British contenders aiming for medals.
The ParalympicsGB team will aim to build on their success at Tokyo 2020, when they clinched second place in the medal table with 41 golds.
RadioTimes.com brings you the ultimate TV guide to watching the Paralympics 2024, including channel details, live stream information and more.
How to watch the Paralympics on TV and live stream online
Channel 4 will broadcast the Paralympic Games 2024 in the UK – and there's more live coverage than ever before.
Every single minute of Paralympics action will be broadcast live on the Channel 4 YouTube channel, totalling around 1,300 hours over the course of the Games, while Channel 4 on TV will host extensive coverage each day.
Fans will be spoiled for choice, with up to 18 concurrent live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.
Channel 4's online streaming service will also carry full coverage throughout the Paralympics, meaning you have three free-to-air options to soak up every single moment.
Paralympics TV schedule
All UK time. All subject to change.
Wednesday 28th August
Channel 4
- 7:30pm – Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony
- 10:30pm – The Last Leg, hosted by Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe
Thursday 29th August – Saturday 7th September
Channel 4
- 8am – Breakfast with Billy Monger and Vick Hope
- 11am – Daytime Live presented by JJ Chalmers
- 3pm – Afternoon Live with Rose Ayling-Ellis and Clare Balding
- 6:30pm – Evening Live with Ade Adepitan, Ellie Simmonds and Clare Balding
- 9:30pm – The Last Leg
- 10:30pm – Highlights with Josh Pugh and Gaz Choudhry
More4
- 9am-9pm – Coverage of team sports presented by Arthur Williams
Sunday 8th September
Channel 4
- 7am – Breakfast
- 10:30am – Daytime Live
- 2:30pm – Afternoon Live
- 8pm – Paris 2024 Paralympic Closing Ceremony
- 11pm – The Last Leg
