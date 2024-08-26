From para athletics to wheelchair rugby, the Games offer something for everyone, with a host of ParalympicsGB superstars going for gold across the disciplines.

Javelin star Hollie Arnold and wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft are among the top British contenders aiming for medals.

The ParalympicsGB team will aim to build on their success at Tokyo 2020, when they clinched second place in the medal table with 41 golds.

RadioTimes.com brings you the ultimate TV guide to watching the Paralympics 2024, including channel details, live stream information and more.

How to watch the Paralympics on TV and live stream online

Channel 4 will broadcast the Paralympic Games 2024 in the UK – and there's more live coverage than ever before.

Every single minute of Paralympics action will be broadcast live on the Channel 4 YouTube channel, totalling around 1,300 hours over the course of the Games, while Channel 4 on TV will host extensive coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice, with up to 18 concurrent live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

Channel 4's online streaming service will also carry full coverage throughout the Paralympics, meaning you have three free-to-air options to soak up every single moment.

Paralympics TV schedule

All UK time. All subject to change.

Wednesday 28th August

Channel 4

7:30pm – Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony

10:30pm – The Last Leg, hosted by Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe

Thursday 29th August – Saturday 7th September

Channel 4

8am – Breakfast with Billy Monger and Vick Hope

11am – Daytime Live presented by JJ Chalmers

3pm – Afternoon Live with Rose Ayling-Ellis and Clare Balding

6:30pm – Evening Live with Ade Adepitan, Ellie Simmonds and Clare Balding

9:30pm – The Last Leg

10:30pm – Highlights with Josh Pugh and Gaz Choudhry

More4

9am-9pm – Coverage of team sports presented by Arthur Williams

Sunday 8th September

Channel 4

7am – Breakfast

10:30am – Daytime Live

2:30pm – Afternoon Live

8pm – Paris 2024 Paralympic Closing Ceremony

11pm – The Last Leg

