The Paralympic Games 2024 will extend the summer of sport for a couple of extra weeks with an explosive array of events to savour, from athletics to swimming to cycling and much more.

There are 549 gold medals to grab over the course of 11 days, with Paralympics GB aiming for another gold rush in Paris.

RadioTimes.com brings you the start date for the Paralympic Games 2024, including the initial broadcast details for the Games.

More like this

When does the Paralympics 2024 start?

The Paralympic Games formally begins on Wednesday 28th August 2024 with the Opening Ceremony.

Sporting action at the Paralympic Games 2024 officially gets under way on Thursday 29th August 2024, with wheelchair rugby and para swimming among the first events to begin.

When does the Paralympics 2024 end?

The Games will draw to a close with the closing ceremony on Sunday 8th September 2024.

Para athletics, para canoe, para powerlifting and wheelchair basketball are the final events taking place on the last day prior to the ceremony.

Paralympics 2024 TV details

Channel 4 will broadcast the Paralympic Games 2024 in the UK – and there's more live coverage than ever before.

Every single minute of Paralympics action will be broadcast live on the Channel 4 YouTube channel, totalling around 1,300 hours over the course of the Games, while Channel 4 itself will host extensive coverage each day on TV.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with up to 18 concurrent live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

Channel 4's online streaming service will also carry full coverage throughout the Paralympics, meaning you have three free-to-air options to soak up every single moment.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.