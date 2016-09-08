When do the Paralympics start?

The Paralympic Opening Ceremony is live on Channel 4 from 9pm on Wednesday 7 September. The ceremony itself will start at 9.30pm UK time.

The events themselves begin on Thursday 8th September, and continue until Sunday 18 September.

GB wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft

What channel is the Paralympics on in the UK?

Channel 4 have the live coverage rights to the Paralympic Games in the UK. The broadcaster is promising up to 14 hours of coverage per day, with Channel 4, More4 and online streaming service All4 all showing live coverage.

What is the Channel 4's Paralympics TV schedule?

Channel 4 will broadcast live Paralympics coverage every day from 1-6pm. From 6-7pm live coverage will switch to More4.

Clare Balding will present the Paralympics highlights show from 7.30-8pm every day on Channel 4. Then from 8pm, Adam Hills and The Last Leg team take over live from the Olympic Park in Rio.

Channel 4 will continue the live coverage every night from 9pm-1am. Oh, and every morning, All4 will have a highlights package rounding up the best of the previous day's action.

Can I stream the Paralympics online?

Yes, All4 will have more than 600 hours of live streaming, with a selection of sports to choose from plus highlights of every Paralympics GB medal.

Who are the Channel 4 Paralympics presenters?

Clare Balding heads up the Paralympics coverage for Channel 4, following her Rio 2016 coverage for the BBC. She'll be joined by former wheelchair basketball player and presenter Ade Adepitan, ex-Royal Marines Arthur Williams and JJ Chalmers.

Also on the team is Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte – Mitte, who has cerebral palsy, played Walter White Jr in the US series.

Last Leg hosts Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe will present their show live from the Olympic Park each night, while former Paralympic swimmer Rachael Latham, wheelchair rugby captain Steve Brown, sitting volleyball player Martine Wright and Winter Paralympian Sean Rose will also offer expert guidance.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Frank Gardner will present the Opening Ceremony for Channel 4.

What sports are in the Paralympics?

There are 23 different sports in this year's Games, including two new sports added to Rio for the very first time. Para triathlon and canoeing have been added to the Games.

The sports in the 2016 Paralympics are:

