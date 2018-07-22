The most northerly course to host the Open is a far cry from the gentle breeze and precision-cut greens of places like the Augusta National, but that’s what sets the Championship apart.

This year’s field includes a number of players who have made the course their own. Open winner Padraig Harrington returns to the scene of his 2007 triumph, while Sergio Garcia, who lost out that year in an agonising play-off, is also back. Add to them 2017 winner Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, and already this year is looking like a classic in the making.

Find out everything you need to know about The Open 2018 below.

More like this

When does the Open 2018 start?

The first round begins on Thursday 19th July, with the whole field playing the opening round. The first groups tee off at 6.35am, with players beginning their rounds through to 4.16pm.

How can I watch the Open on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports Golf has full live coverage of all four days. There is also live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live sports extra. Check out the timetable below to find out when the coverage starts.

How do I watch the Open if I don't have Sky Sports?

BBC2 will air a two-hour highlights programme from 8-10pm each day, and BBC Radio 5 Live will be broadcasting from Augusta throughout the tournament.

You can also watch the Sky Sports coverage in full via Now TV. Purchase a Sky Sports pass from £7.99 here and enjoy exactly the same coverage as a Sky subscriber.

What are the Open 2018 tee times, and when is Tiger Woods playing?

The players will go out in groups of three on Thursday. Tiger Woods begins his first round at 3.21pm, alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox.

The Open 2018 TV schedule: Sky Sports and BBC coverage

Day 1 - Thursday 19th July

TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 6.30am-9pm. Day 1 highlights on BBC2 from 8pm.

Red button: Featured groups will be available to watch from start to finish via the Red Button on Sky. You can vote for the afternoon featured group in the opening round here.

Radio: Live on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra from 8am-12pm, and on BBC Radio 5 Live from 12pm-5pm and 5.30pm-7pm.

Day 2 - Friday 20th July

TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 6.30am-9pm. Day 2 highlights on BBC2 from 8pm.

Red button: Featured groups will be available to watch from start to finish via the Red Button on Sky.

Radio: Live on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra from 8am-12pm, and on BBC Radio 5 Live from 12pm-5pm and 5.30pm-7pm.

Day 3 - Saturday 21st July

TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf from 9am-8pm. Day 3 highlights on BBC2 from 8pm.

Red button: Featured groups will be available to watch from start to finish via the Red Button on Sky.

Radio: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live from 12pm-7pm.

Day 4 - Sunday 22nd July

TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf from 8am-7pm. Day 4 highlights on BBC2 from 8pm.

Red button: Featured groups will be available to watch from start to finish via the Red Button on Sky.

Radio: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live from 12pm-7.30pm.

The Open 2018 round 2 tee times

Players GB and Irish unless otherwise stated. (a) denotes amateur

06.35 Sam Locke (a), Brandt Snedeker (USA), Cameron Davis (Aus)

06.46 Patton Kizzire (USA), Jonas Blixt (Swe), Charles Howell III (USA)

06.57 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Daniel Berger (USA), Tom Lewis

07.08 Ryan Moore (USA), Alexander Levy (Fra), Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

07.19 Michael Hendry (Nzl), Kelly Kraft (USA), Lee Westwood

07.30 Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Jimmy Walker (USA)

07.41 Russell Henley (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick, (a) Jovan Rebula (Rsa)

07.52 Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman (Aus), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

08.03 Alex Noren (Swe), Dustin Johnson (USA), Charley Hoffman (USA)

08.14 Zach Johnson (USA), Adam Scott (Aus), Brendan Steele (USA)

08.25 Justin Thomas (USA), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Branden Grace (Rsa)

08.36 Jason Day (Aus), Shota Akiyoshi (Jpn), Haotong Li (Chn)

08.47 Todd Hamilton (USA), Beau Hossler (USA), Jorge Campillo (Spa)

09.03 Chez Reavie (USA), Ryuko Tokimatsu (Jpn), Michael Kim (USA)

09.14 Kyle Stanley (USA), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Jens Dantorp (Swe)

09.25 Tom Lehman (USA), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Grant Forrest

09.36 Min Chel Choi (Kor), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Jason Kokrak (USA)

09.47 Padraig Harrington, Bubba Watson (USA), Matt Wallace

09.58 Cameron Smith (Aus), Ian Poulter, Brooks Koepka (USA)

10.09 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

10.20 Tiger Woods (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Russell Knox

10.31 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jason Dufner (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA)

10.42 Ryan Armour (USA), Abraham Ancer (Mex), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)

10.53 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry), Jordan Smith

11.04 Brett Rumford (Aus), Masanori Kobayashi (Jpn), Jack Senior

11.15 Thomas Curtis, Matt Jones (Aus), Bronson Burgoon (USA)

11.36 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Sandy Lyle, Andy Sullivan

11.47 Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa), Brady Schnell (USA), Matthew Southgate

11.58 Danny Willett, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Luke List (USA)

12.09 Danthai Boonma (Tha), Mark Calcavecchia (USA), Shaun Norris (Rsa)

12.20 Kevin Chappell (USA), Oliver Wilson, Eddie Pepperell

12.31 Paul Dunne, Ross Fisher, Austin Cook (USA)

12.42 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry

12.53 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kevin Kisner (USA), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

13.04 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Phil Mickelson (USA), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

13.15 Brian Harman (USA), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn), Andrew Landry (USA)

13.26 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Webb Simpson (USA), Nicolai Hojgaard (a) (Den)

13.37 Stewart Cink (USA), Brandon Stone (Rsa), Hideto Tanihara (Jpn)

13.48 Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), Gary Woodland (USA), Sung Kang (Kor)

14.04 Adam Hadwin (Can), Ernie Els (Rsa), Chesson Hadley (USA)

14.15 Pat Perez (USA), Julian Suri (USA), George Coetzee (Rsa)

14.26 Scott Jamieson, David Duval (USA), Kevin Na (USA)

14.37 Darren Clarke, Bernhard Langer (Ger), Retief Goosen (Rsa)

14.48 Matt Kuchar (USA), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Peter Uihlein (USA)

14.59 Jordan Spieth (USA), Justin Rose, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

15.10 Jon Rahm (Spa), Rickie Fowler (USA), Chris Wood

15.21 Paul Casey, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Patrick Reed (USA)

15.32 Tony Finau (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

15.43 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Yuxin Lin (a) (Chn), Sang Hyun Park (Kor)

15.54 James Robinson, Haraldur Magnus (Isr), Zander Lombard (Rsa)

16.05 Kodai Ichihara (Jpn), Rhys Enoch, Marcus Armitage

Advertisement

16.16 Sean Crocker (USA), Gavin Green (Mal), Ash Turner