That's exactly what happened to US professional golfer Tony Finau at the 2018 Masters par three contest on Wednesday 4th April, just one day before the main tournament is due to begin.

Finau aced the 8th hole while his wife and four children watched on. He ran down the course, arms aloft, only to stumble and badly twist his ankle.

The 28-year-old quickly popped the ankle back in – look away in the video below if you're squeamish – before gingerly limping back down the fairway.

Fans were shocked, surprised, and just a little bit nauseous after seeing Finau go from ecstasy to agony so quickly.

Finau says he intends to be ready for his scheduled start time at the Masters this Thursday at 5.43pm UK time.