Swimming will be given pride of place inside the towering Paris La Defense Arena, the home of Racing 92 rugby union club with a usual capacity of 30,000 spectators.

The vast arena will still permit crowds of up to 17,000 for the swimming events, with an inevitably raucous atmosphere set to be generated inside.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to swimming at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is swimming at the Olympics 2024?

Swimming at the Olympics begins on Saturday 27th July and runs all the way through to Sunday 4th August.

Team GB swimming at the Olympics 2024

A total of 33 Team GB swimming stars will splash down in Paris for the Olympic Games in 2024.

Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty and two-time champions Tom Dean and James Guy are among the star-studded line-up aiming for glory in the pool.

Duncan Scott claimed four medals at Tokyo 2020, more than any other Team GB athlete in a single Games in history, and returns for more in 2024.

Olympics 2024 swimming on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 swimming schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 27th July

Women's 100m Butterfly – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 400m Freestyle – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 100m Breaststroke – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 400m Freestyle – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 100m Butterfly – Semifinals (7:30pm)

Men's 400m Freestyle – Final (7:42pm)

Women's 400m Freestyle – Final (7:52pm)

Men's 100m Breaststroke – Semifinals (8:12pm)

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Final (8:34pm)

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Final (8:44pm)

Sunday 28th July

Men's 200m Freestyle – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 400m Medley – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 100m Breaststroke – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 100m Backstroke – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 200m Freestyle – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 400m Medley – Final (7:30pm)

Women's 100m Butterfly – Final (7:40pm)

Men's 200m Freestyle – Semifinals (7:46pm)

Women's 100m Breaststroke – Semifinals (8:10pm)

Men's 100m Backstroke – Semifinals (8:32pm)

Men's 100m Breaststroke – Final (8:44pm)

Women's 200m Freestyle – Semifinals (8:50pm)

Monday 29th July

Women's 400m Medley – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 100m Backstroke – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 800m Freestyle – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 400m Medley – Final (7:30pm)

Men's 200m Freestyle – Final (7:40pm)

Women's 100m Backstroke – Semifinals (7:57pm)

Men's 100m Backstroke – Final (8:19pm)

Women's 100m Breaststroke – Final (8:25pm)

Women's 200m Freestyle – Final (8:41pm)

Tuesday 30th July

Men's 200m Butterfly – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 100m Freestyle – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 1500m Freestyle – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 100m Freestyle – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 200m Breaststroke – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 100m Freestyle – Semifinals (7:30pm)

Men's 200m Butterfly – Semifinals (7:42pm)

Women's 100m Backstroke – Final (7:56pm)

Men's 800m Freestyle – Final (8:02pm)

Women's 100m Freestyle – Semifinals (8:25pm)

Men's 200m Breaststroke – Semifinals (8:47pm)

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay – Final (9:01pm)

Wednesday 31st July

Women's 200m Breaststroke – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 200m Backstroke – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 200m Butterfly – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 100m Freestyle – Final (7:30pm)

Men's 200m Butterfly – Final (7:36pm)

Men's 200m Breaststroke – Final (7:43pm)

Women's 1500m Freestyle – Final (8:07pm)

Men's 200m Backstroke – Semifinals (8:37pm)

Women's 200m Breaststroke – Semifinals (8:51pm)

Women's 200m Butterfly – Semifinals (9:15pm)

Men's 100m Freestyle – Final (9:22pm)

Thursday 1st August

Women's 200m Backstroke – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 50m Freestyle – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 200m Medley – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 200m Butterfly – Final (7:30pm)

Men's 200m Backstroke – Final (7:37pm)

Women's 200m Backstroke – Semifinals (7:44pm)

Women's 200m Breaststroke – Final (8:04pm)

Men's 200m Medley – Semifinals (8:11pm)

Men's 50m Freestyle – Semifinals (8:35pm)

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay – Final (8:49pm)

Friday 2nd August

Men's 100m Butterfly – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 200m Medley – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 800m Freestyle – Heats (10:00am)

4x100m Mixed Medley – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 50m Freestyle – Final (7:30pm)

Women's 200m Backstroke – Final (7:36pm)

Men's 200m Medley – Final (7:43pm)

Men's 100m Butterfly – Semifinals (8:00pm)

Women's 200m Medley – Semifinals (8:22pm)

Saturday 3rd August

Women's 50m Freestyle – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 1500m Freestyle – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay – Heats (10:00am)

Women's 4x100m Medley Relay – Heats (10:00am)

Men's 100m Butterfly – Final (7:30pm)

Women's 50m Freestyle – Semifinals (7:37pm)

Women's 200m Medley – Final (8:01pm)

Women's 800m Freestyle – Final (8:08pm)

4x100m Mixed Medley – Final (8:34pm)

Sunday 4th August

Women's 50m Freestyle – Final (5:30pm)

Men's 1500m Freestyle – Final (5:36pm)

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay – Final (6:06pm)

Women's 4x100m Medley Relay – Final (6:26pm)

