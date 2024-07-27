Skateboarding is back for a second edition with a cluster of Team GB hopefuls aiming for glory across the two formats.

The Park event sees skaters drop into a classic bowl with a time limit to showcase their finest tricks, while the Street event involves skaters using a series of rails to perform grinds and slides from end to end on the course.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to skateboarding at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is skateboarding at the Olympics 2024?

Skateboarding at the Olympics begins on Saturday 27th July with the Street event. It runs for two consecutive days.

The Park competition begins on Tuesday 6th August. Like Street, Park lasts for two days.

Team GB skateboarding at the Olympics 2024

Team GB will enter four athletes into the skateboarding events in 2024, most notably, Sky Brown, who took Tokyo by storm. She won a bronze medal in the Women's Park event.

She returns, aged 16, to see if she can go two steps further and claim a gold medal in either of the two events.

Bombette Martin and Lola Tambling will make their Olympic debuts in the women's events, while Andy MacDonald will compete in the men's events.

Olympics 2024 skateboarding on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 skateboarding schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 27th July

Men's Street Prelims (11am)

Men's Street Final (4pm)

Sunday 28th July

Women's Street Prelims (11am)

Women's Street Final (4pm)

Tuesday 6th August

Men's Park Prelims (11:30am)

Men's Park Final (4:30pm)

Wednesday 7th August

Women's Park Prelims (11:30am)

Women's Park Final (4:30pm)

