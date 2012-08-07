7:00pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

Robbie Grabarz was removed from the list of British athletes eligible for Lottery funding because his form dipped to an unacceptable level. His response has been astonishing. He led the world ranking for a spell this season and won gold at the European Championships. Mike Costello

Want to know more about the High Jump? Here's our guide...

More like this

Men's Hockey: Spain v Great Britain

7pm BBC3, BBC Olympics 7

GB have done the hard part. Their astonishing fightback on Sunday against the best team in the world, Australia - GB were 3-0 down after 40 minutes but fought back to 3-3 through goals by Jonty Clarke, Barry Middleton and James Tindall - means they need only a draw here to progress from Pool A at their opponents' expense.

The right result would set-up a semi-final clash on Thursday against the Netherlands, who are ranked third in the world.

Athletics: Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

9.00pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

For sports fans whose interest in athletics is rekindled on a four-yearly basis, Usain Bolt has exclusive rights to their attention. But no athlete is more dominant in a single event than Australia’s Sally Pearson. Her victory at the world championships was one of a series of stunning performances that earned her the Female Athlete of the Year award for 2011. Tiffany Porter, who has switched allegiance from the USA to Britain, was fourth in the world championships final. Mike Costello

Men’s 1500m Final

9.15pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

The story of this race is Kenyan athlete Asbel Kiprop. He finished second at the Beijing Olympics but the guy that beat him, Bahrain’s Rashid Ramzi, was later banned for taking drugs. So in December Kiprop was finally presented with the gold medal.

Kiprop has since vowed to be the only athlete to be presented with two Olympic gold medals within 12 months by winning in London. What a great quiz question that would make! Brendan Foster

Golds today

Equestrian Individual Dressage Grand Prix Special 10am; Team Dressage Grand Prix Special 10am Triathlon Men’s Triathlon Final 11:30am Sailing Men’s RS:X Medal Race 1pm; Women’s RS:X Medal Race 2pm Gymnastics Men’s Parallel Bars Final 2pm; Women’s Beam Final 2:47pm Synchronised Swimming Women’s Duets Final 3pm Table Tennis Women’s Team Gold Medal Match 3:30pm Weightlifting Men’s +105kg Group B 3:30pm Gymnastics Men’s Horizontal Bar Final 3:37pm; Women’s Floor Exercise Final 4:23pm Cycling Women’s Sprint Finals 5:26pm; Men’s Keirin Finals 5:50pm Wrestling Men’s 66kg Greco-Roman Gold Medal Final 6:25pm; Men’s 96kg Greco-Roman Gold Medal Final 6:25pm Diving Men’s 3m Springboard Final 7pm Weightlifting Men’s +105kg Group A 7pm Athletics Men’s High Jump Final 7pm; Men’s Discus Final 7:45pm; Women’s 100m Hurdles Final 9pm; Men’s 1500m Final 9:15pm

Make sure you don't miss a minute of the Games with our guide to watching the Olympics on TV.

Advertisement

To keep track of the medals won so far, and to fill out your free Radio Times wallchart, check out our medals table.