At such a showpiece event – every match at Wembley is massive – you want to be up against an experienced side with flair players who are going to put on a show. Brazil is the team to play. Both teams have already qualified for the knockout stages, so I don't think GB will fear them. They'll absolutely relish playing them (and if they don't beat them, they'll meet world champions Japan in the knockout stages). As a spectator and reporter, I was delighted by that draw. I cannot wait. It'll capture the imagination of the public. Brazil play in a very similar way to their men's team.

In this country, women's football doesn't get the greatest press, and for people's perception to change they need to see matches like England v Brazil, with players like Marta. Go on YouTube and look up Marta – you'll be impressed. She's 26, 5ft 4in and widely regarded as one of the best women players of all time. Jacqui Oatley

Men’s 200m Butterfly Final

More like this

7:49pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

This is Michael Phelps's supreme event. If there's one he wouldn't want to lose, it's this. And he has a fair bit of clear water. But I think the dark horses in this Olympics are going to be the Japanese. They had an amazing year last year. In the 200 fly they have a guy called Takeshi Matsuda, who has the second-fastest time in the world this year. I don't think he can beat Phelps, but a lot of the Japanese are quite young and it's difficult to predict what young people are going to do.

For GB, Joseph Roebuck and Roberto Pavoni didn't qualify from the heats. Sharron Davies

Women’s 200m IM Final

8:43pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

For Hannah “Smiley” Miley, the focus was on the 400m individual medley — the 200m would be a bonus. She has matured over the past couple of years. You used to worry that she was one of those who can do great times, but not in major championships. There’s nothing worse than seeing an Olympic winning time that’s slower than the one you did earlier in the year. But she’s got that right now.

The medleys will be emotional for me because it’s my event. I swim every length with them and end up exhausted! Sharron Davies

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

8:51pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

The individual 200m and 400m freestyles are very competitive, although Britain's Robbie Renwick is seventh in the world this year at 400m, so he's a contender. But in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay, our chances get better because we have depth in the squad. We've qualified fifth-fastest for the final. The Chinese, the Americans and the French will be tough opposition. Sharron Davies

Unsung hero

Im Dong-Hyun, 26, South Korea: To see an object clearly, Im, known as the “blind archer”, needs to be ten times closer to it than the average person. Legally, he is blind but, amazingly, he chooses not to correct his vision, preferring to aim at the bullseye — 70m away — unaided. He won Olympic team golds at the 2004 and 2008 Games; this year he’s aiming for an individual gold.

Golds tonight

Fencing Men’s Individual Foil Gold Medal Match 7.40pm Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle Final 7.39pm; Men’s 200m Butterfly Final 7.49pm; Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final 8.43pm; Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final 8.51pm

Make sure you don't miss a minute of the Games with our guide to watching the Olympics on TV.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with the medals won so far, and fill out your free Radio Times wall chart, with our medals table.