Michael Phelps doesn’t compete in this race so his fellow American and great rival, Ryan Lochte, goes for gold — but the number one in the world this year is Ryosuke Irie of Japan, with Lochte half a second behind and another American, Tyler Clary, a little further back.

Don’t assume that if Lochte is swimming in an individual event, you can put the gold medal around his neck. Lochte beat Irie in the semi-final last night but Clary qualified fastest. Sharron Davies

Men’s 200m IM Final

8:19pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

In terms of Phelps v Lochte there’s no real difference between this and the 400m individual medley. Ryan holds the world record in this one; Michael is the defending champion and won the US trials. But Ryan won the 400IM easily and was almost a second ahead of Michael in the semi-final. The medleys are going to be the most exciting races.

For Britain, James Goddard is sixth in the world at the moment and goes in lane one - Joseph Roebuck didn't qualify. James has been fourth at the Olympics (in the 200m backstroke). With so much attention on Lochte and Phelps, there is an outside chance he can sneak in for a medal. Sharron Davies

Women’s 100m Freestyle Final

8:37pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

Britain’s Fran Halsall, 22, is looking really good. Fran was third in the world in the 100m going into the Games. She has a really good chance in both the 50m and 100m free but for her, the main event is this one. It has an amazing history. The winner is often perceived as the greatest sprinter. Fran is in with a shout. Sharron Davies

