The German Michael Jung is the world and European champion, and if he wins the Olympic title it will be the first time all three titles have been won by the same horse and rider. Team GB’s William Fox-Pitt will be a strong contender, too. Mike Tucker

Jennifer Saunders: Why I'll be watching equestrian

"I do like showjumping. Or rather, I like watching others showjump. I recently became ambassador for the sport so I'll be supporting the jumping and eventing teams, and horse sports in general. My top tip: we might get golds in dressage. I will, of course, be taking most of the credit."

Hockey: Women's pool A, Great Britain vs South Korea

4pm BBC3, BBC Olympics 10

After GB's 4-0 win against Japan on Sunday, this afternoon's match promises to be an exciting one. The British team were on the ball right from the start of the match and, though they will face tougher opponents than Japan, it was a fantastic start to the tournament.

The team did suffer two injuries in the closing minutes, though - captain Kate Walsh took a brutal hit from a hockey stick to the left hand side of her face which fractured her jaw while midfielder Helen Richardson suffered from a knee injury - so only time will tell whether this will affect today's performance.

Gymnastics: Women's Artistic Team Final

4.30pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

The Olympic Artistic Gymnastics competition has four stages: qualification, team final, individual all-around final and individual apparatus finals. After Sunday's qualifiers, the British Women's Artistic Gymnastics team has scored a place in the team final - with three-time world champion Beth Tweddle securing a spot in the uneven bars final, too.

This afternoon Tweddle will lead teammates Rebecca Tunney, Hannah Whelan and Jennifer Pinches onto the mat for the Team Final. Fingers crossed for a performance as spectacular as Sunday's.

Beth Tweddle: I nearly gave up gymnastics after heartbreak in Beijing

Meet Rebecca Tunney, GB's youngest Olympic competitor

Golds today

Shooting Men’s Skeet Finals 2pm Equestrian Individual Eventing Jumping Final 2.30pm Diving Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final 3pm Canoe slalom Men’s Canoe Single Final 3.06pm Weightlifting Women’s 63kg Group A 3.30pm; Men’s 69kg Group A 7pm Judo Women’s -63kg Final 4pm; Men’s -81kg Final 4.10pm Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final 4.30pm Fencing Men’s Individual Foil Gold Medal Match 7.40pm Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle Final 7.39pm; Men’s 200m Butterfly Final 7.47pm; Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final 8.39pm; Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final 8.47pm

