Weightlifting: Women’s 58kg

12.30pm BBC3, BBC Olympics 12

Zoe Smith was dubbed “Britain’s strongest schoolgirl” when she won a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games aged just 16.

Standing 5ft 2in tall and hardly burly, Smith doesn’t look like many people’s idea of a weightlifter. In fact, she began as a gymnast but a coach encouraged her, at the age of 12, to try weightlifting — it came naturally. If she doesn’t manage a medal here, time’s on her side: she may not reach her peak till 2020. David Butcher

Equestrian: Individual Eventing Cross Country

12.30pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

Zara Phillips missed the past two Olympics due to injuries with her previous horse, so she’ll be desperate to make up for lost time at this year’s Games. The Queen’s granddaughter takes on the gruelling course at Greenwich Park on her new horse, High Kingdom. “It’s a young horse, and she’s a very good rider in big competitions and has a great temperament,” says the BBC’s eventing expert Mike Tucker. “It’s a combination that could really be in good form when it matters and that’s what Britain wants.” Daniel Bettridge

Dawn French: Why I'll be watching diving

"I said no to the hundred-yard dash. I want to watch it on telly rather than take part in it this time. From my sofa, I'll be watching out for young Tom Daley because he's from down 'ere in Devon. I'll not be watching the weightlifters - I'm always scared of witnessing a rectal prolapse."

Golds today

Shooting Men’s 10m Air Rifle Finals 12.15pm Diving Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final 3pm Weightlifting Women’s 58kg Group A 3.30pm Judo Women’s -57kg Final 4pm; Men’s -73kg Final 4.10pm Artistic gymnastics Men’s Team Final 4.30pm Weightlifting Men’s 62kg Group A 7pm Fencing Women’s Individual Epée, Gold Medal Match 7.40pm Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Final 7.41pm; Women’s 100m Backstroke Final 7.49pm; Men’s 100m Backstroke Final 7.56pm; Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final 8.13pm

