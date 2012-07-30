At 18, Tom Daley is going into his second Olympics. Home advantage can be a double-edged sword but, when people are shouting and cheering for you, you feel ten feet tall and bulletproof.

China are the world leaders. The diving golds are theirs to lose. But you can’t say anyone is nailed on — diving’s not like the long jump or javelin, where you take your best effort. In diving you’ve got six dives. If you mess one up, that’s it — see you in four years. In the synchronised event, if your partner goes on the G of “Go” and you go on the O, you’re out!

Tom Daley and Peter Waterfield, 31, aren’t the favourites. The Chinese — including world champion Qiu Bo — are, and they’re damn good. But they’re not unbeatable. Leon Taylor, Silver medallist, 10m synchronised platform, 2004

More like this

Advertisement

Take a look at what else to watch at the Olympics today