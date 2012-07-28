Badminton: Mixed Doubles

From 8.30am BBC3, BBC Olympics 9, 13

Is Imogen Bankier Britain’s great new hope? She’s playing with Chris Adcock in the mixed doubles. He’s quick, left-handed and skilful. They’re emerging as one of the top ten pairs in the world and they’ve matured as a team this year.

Home support could be key. At the world championships at Wembley Arena last year, the crowd was so loud, it lifted Chris and Imogen and they won a silver medal. Gail Emms

Tennis: Men’s Singles

11.30am BBC Olympics 20, 4, 5

Some pundits worried Andy Murray might have trouble picking himself up after that defeat at Wimbledon, then returning to the scene of his woe to seek Olympic glory. Are they serious? The world number four’s a pro, a tough nut who’s well used to banking the disappointment of a defeat and moving on to the next challenge. Which starts today. Once again Centre Court will echo with cries of “Come on Andy!” But, hopefully, no more tears. David Butcher

Women’s Football: GB v Cameroon

5.15pm BBC3, BBC Olympics 8

This is a great opportunity for the GB team to help open the Olympics and really put on a show. And they’ll need to beat Cameroon, or risk requiring victory over Brazil on Day 4.

Team GB are technically strong and there’s a lot of pace from the likes of Alex Scott, a phenomenal right-back. Then there’s Kelly Smith. She’s been in the Fifa top five world players of the year for many years. One of my frustrations covering the sport is that someone as talented as Smith is not known by the wider public. Jacqui Oatley

Unsung hero

Sarah Menezes, 21, Brazil: When she started out in judo at the age of nine, Menezes had to lie to her disapproving parents about practising. Now she could become Brazil’s first woman to win an Individual gold in any sport. She’s from Piaui, one of Brazil’s poorest regions, but has toured the world and won 14 medals in international competitions.

Watch today's Judo on BBC Olympics 7 at 9:25am, BBC Olympics 2 at 1:55pm and BBC3 at 2pm.

GOLDS TODAY

Cycling Men’s Road Race 10am Shooting Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final 11am; Men’s 10m Air Pistol Final 3.30pm Weightlifting Women’s 48kg Group A 3.30pm Judo Women’s -48kg Final 4pm; Men’s -60kg Final 4.10pm Archery Men’s Team Gold Medal Match 6.01pm Swimming Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final 7.30pm Fencing Women’s Individual Foil Gold Medal Match 7.40pm Swimming Men’s 400m Freestyle Final 7.49pm; Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final 8.09pm; Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final 8.50pm

