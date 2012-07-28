Britain’s Mark Cavendish is the fastest cyclist on the planet and it’s going to take a lot to stop him if it comes to a sprint finish. The 250km (155 mile) race begins and ends in The Mall in London and in between are nine ascents of Box Hill in Surrey, which is a tricky climb. The Australian team is very strong, but Cavendish’s Tour de France team-mates Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and David Millar along with Ian Stannard can help deliver Cav to the line for the big sprint.

It’s going to be a compelling six hours of action. Yes, it’s a long time, but the suspense will be gripping as the race unfolds. Cavendish is under immense pressure, but he never seems to reflect it — he just takes it on board. Hugh Porter, Four-time world individual pursuit champion, 1968—73

Advertisement

Before/during the race, read this: How to watch the Olympic Cycling Road Race - a beginner's guide