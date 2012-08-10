"Record alert! @usainbolt sets a new Olympic Games conversation record with over 80,000 TPM for his 200m victory. #Olympics," tweeted @Twitter.

The last sporting event to have set a Twitter record was Superbowl XLVI, which prompted 10,245 tweets per second (TPS) during Madonna's halftime peformance and a high of 12,233 TPS towards the end of the game.

Following last night's 200m, Bolt took to Twitter to thank his parents, his coach Glen Mills and his many supporters.

"Thanks to all for the support. Really happy to be able to share this moment," he said. "Thanks to all my real fans and people who believe in me. I am now a living legend that's for sure."

Among those congratulating Bolt on Twitter was England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney. Tweeting via @WayneRooney, the footballer told Bolt "well done. Incredible race. Jamaica must be proud. Top 3.”

Bolt was joined on the podium by Jamaican teammates Yohan Blake, who claimed the silver medal in the race, and Warren Wier who finished third to take bronze.