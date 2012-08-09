Olympics 2012: Pick of the Day - Men's 200m final
Can Usain Bolt beat teammate Yohan Blake (and perhaps set a new world record) to successfully defend the Olympic sprint double?
Usain Bolt has won Olympic and world titles over 200m and twice broken the world record. But no man has ever won the Olympic gold at two Games in a row. The 200m is his favourite event, having created history ten years ago in Kingston when, as a gangling 15-year-old, he became the youngest-ever gold medallist at the world junior championships.
Four years ago in Beijing, he won gold in world record time and he believes a repeat in London will cement his status as an Olympic legend.
Defeats by his friend and club-mate Yohan Blake at the Jamaican Olympic trials a few weeks ago are rated as the shock of the athletics season. But Bolt has a pedigree of producing his best form when the stakes are highest and his world records are regarded as two of the most breathtaking in the sport. Put out the cat and switch off the phone - the rematch is not to be missed.
The Men's 200m Final is at 8:55pm on BBC1 and BBC Olympics 1