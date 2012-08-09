Usain Bolt has won Olympic and world titles over 200m and twice broken the world record. But no man has ever won the Olympic gold at two Games in a row. The 200m is his favourite event, having created history ten years ago in Kingston when, as a gangling 15-year-old, he became the youngest-ever gold medallist at the world junior championships.

Four years ago in Beijing, he won gold in world record time and he believes a repeat in London will cement his status as an Olympic legend.