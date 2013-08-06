Olympic diver Tom Daley to star in new ITV travel show
The bronze medalist will visit Thailand, Japan, Australia, Morocco and New Zealand in his new backpacking series
Olympic diver Tom Daley has bagged himself a new ITV gig, travelling around the globe, backpacker-style, with his friend Sophie Lee.
After getting a bronze medal at the London 2012 Olympics, Daley appeared as a coach on ITV’s celebrity diving show Splash! In his new show, the 19-year-old will travel on a budget to Thailand, Japan, Australia, Morocco and New Zealand.
Daley will visit hostels, take overnight train journeys and do thrill seeking activities such as bungee jumping along the way. He will also meet up with The Saturdays singer/ songwriter Mollie King en route.
After competing in the world diving championships in Barcelona last month, where he came sixth, the sports personality explained that he’s looking forward to having a break from his normal routine.
“I can't wait to get away on my trip,” said Daley. “Diving and training are my first love, but I am looking forward to a break from the norm and discovering more about places I've never had the chance to explore before. And to do it all with my best friend will be amazing."
ITV director of digital channels Angela Jain explained Daley’s journey has enthralled the UK public. "Tom's career as a diver has captivated the nation.
"We hope this show will give people the chance to see the teenager behind the trunks as he enjoys his global backpacking adventure."
