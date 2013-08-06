Daley will visit hostels, take overnight train journeys and do thrill seeking activities such as bungee jumping along the way. He will also meet up with The Saturdays singer/ songwriter Mollie King en route.

After competing in the world diving championships in Barcelona last month, where he came sixth, the sports personality explained that he’s looking forward to having a break from his normal routine.

“I can't wait to get away on my trip,” said Daley. “Diving and training are my first love, but I am looking forward to a break from the norm and discovering more about places I've never had the chance to explore before. And to do it all with my best friend will be amazing."

ITV director of digital channels Angela Jain explained Daley’s journey has enthralled the UK public. "Tom's career as a diver has captivated the nation.

"We hope this show will give people the chance to see the teenager behind the trunks as he enjoys his global backpacking adventure."

