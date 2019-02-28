The Thunder face a big task when they host the Philadelphia 76ers though the visitors are still without key man Joel Embiid.

The 24-year-old star suffered from a knee problem over the All-Star break and is yet to return to action.

Embiid was involved in a heated exchange with Thunder star Russell Westbrook the last time the teams met just over a month ago.

More like this

The Thunder triumphed 117-115 in Philadelphia and will be hoping for a similar result on their own turf.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers game on TV and online.

What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers game?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers will tip off at 1am (UK time) on Friday 1st March 2019.

Where is the Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers game?

The game will be played at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Downtown Oklahoma City.

Over 18,000 fans can pack into the arena with many expected to attend the latest big showdown in the Thunder’s season.

How to watch and live stream Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the game via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The Thunder are enjoying a stunning 19-game winning streak against the 76ers stretching back to 2008 and Embiid's injury could mean the run will continue.

Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder win

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.