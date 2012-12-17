Who is your superstar? “My grandad. He used to spend endless hours taking me to training and competitions, even after working 12-hour shifts. I owe him everything.”

GEMMA GIBBONS, 25, OLYMPIC SILVER, JUDO

“My boyfriend and judo team-mate Euan Burton is a superstar to me. The Olympics didn’t go well for him, but he was always there for me.”

NICOLA ADAMS, 30, OLYMPIC GOLD, BOXING

“My coach, Alwyn, is my personal superstar. He’s 77 years old and he takes me into the woods and makes me chop trees in order to build my arm muscles!"

ANTHONY JOSHUA, 23, OLYMPIC GOLD, BOXING

“It’s got to be my mum. Her bagels with scrambled egg and smoked salmon have fuelled a champion. She’s been there for me unconditionally.”

KATHERINE GRAINGER, 37, OLYMPIC GOLD, DOUBLE SCULLS

“My big sister Sarah is a superstar, for being the most encouraging and supportive sister anyone could have. I always wanted to beat her at everything.”

HELEN GLOVER, 26, OLYMPIC ROWING GOLD, WOMEN’S PAIR

“My rowing partner Heather Stanning — she’s practical, organised and softly spoken and I‘m the complete opposite, but we’re such a good match and I’m honoured to be in the same boat as her.”

ALISTAIR BROWNLEE, 24, OLYMPIC GOLD, TRIATHLON

“My superstar has to be my brother Jonathan — he has helped me be the best I can be because I’ve always wanted to make sure that I beat him.”

JONATHAN BROWNLEE, 22, OLYMPIC BRONZE, TRIATHLON

“My brother Alistair — for showing me his Great Britain kit when he first made the team. I was 14 years old and decided straight away that I wanted one as well.”

PETER WILSON, 26, OLYMPIC GOLD, SHOOTING

“When my funding was cut in 2009, my parents stepped in. I can’t put a price on the time and effort they have dedicated to helping me.”

LAURA BECHTOLSHEIMER, 27, OLYMPIC GOLD AND BRONZE, DRESSAGE

“My superstar is my dad, Wilfried, who coaches me on a daily basis. My success means as much to him as if it were his own, because in essence, it is his own.”

MICHAEL JAMIESON, 24, OLYMPIC SILVER, SWIMMING

“My dad Michael. He played semi-professional football, but when I chose the swimming pool over the pitch, he drove me there every day at 5am.”

