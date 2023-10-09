The Panthers entered the play-offs with a wildcard berth but toppled Presidents' Trophy winners Boston Bruins as well as Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes in a blazing run to the finals.

Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers are among those tipped to go well in 2023/24 but it appears to be a wide open race as the season grinds into gear.

Fans across the world can keep up with all the latest matches with extensive coverage available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the NHL in the UK, including coverage details and dates for the Stanley Cup Finals.

When does the NHL 2023 season start and end?

The NHL regular season kick-starts on Tuesday 10th October 2023 in the US, though British fans will need to stay up into the early hours of Wednesday 11th.

The regular season will conclude in April 2024 after each team has racked up a whopping 82 matches, but that is not the end...

When is the Stanley Cup Finals?

The Stanley Cup Finals will take place in June 2024.

Teams will have to fight through the play-off rounds in April/May 2024 to reach the ultimate climax of the season.

How to watch NHL on TV and live stream in the UK

The NHL season will be shown live on viaplay Sports.

The streaming service is available from £11.99 per month or £59 for a full year as part of a limited-time offer that ends on 20th June.

viaplay Sports can be added to new and existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

Fans can live stream NHL games through the Viaplay app on a variety of devices.

viaplay Sports can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and games consoles.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.