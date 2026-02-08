The Super Bowl is projected to generate a $500 million boost to the local economy around the Bay Area. Read that again slowly. $500 million.

It is quite simply the biggest US sporting event of any given year, transcending sport and stopping a nation in its tracks, for a few primetime hours at least.

Over 100 million Americans will tune in for the Big Game on Sunday night, but only a relatively select few will be in attendance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara – home of the San Francisco 49ers – to watch the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in a duel for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Radio Times brings you the expected Super Bowl attendance for 2026.

How many fans are at the Super Bowl?

We expect the Super Bowl LX attendance to sit around 64,500. This is an estimate based on a range of factors detailed below.

Levi's Stadium boasts a base capacity of 68,500 but can be extended up to approximately 75,000 for major events. Total capacity has not been confirmed ahead of the game, so for the purposes of this estimate, we used a mid-ground capacity estimate of 71,750.

In 2025, Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was sold out with a capacity of 73,208. However, the final confirmed attendance was 65,719. This represented a 10% discrepancy between total capacity and confirmed attendance.

It is believed that the announced attendance figure was based on the confirmed number of attendees inside the stadium, rather than tickets sold.

Using a similar margin of difference between capacity and attendance, we are assuming a 64,500-strong crowd inside Levi's Stadium on Sunday night.

In 1980, Super Bowl XIV boasted the largest ever attendance at the showpiece event as a total of 103,985 fans crammed into the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Los Angeles Rams.

That total may take a while to beat considering few stadiums are able to match that capacity, but what a sight it would be!

