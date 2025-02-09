Watch Super Bowl 2025 with adverts, US commercials and trailers in UK
Your complete guide to watching the Super Bowl live in the UK with US adverts and trailers.
We spend our whole lives trying to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge adverts, and then the Super Bowl comes along.
If the game isn't enough for you, if the halftime show still hasn't topped up your enjoyment meter, the Super Bowl's famed commercials will surely leave you feeling satisfied.
The magic number for a 30-second Super Bowl commercial slot in 2025 is reportedly hovering around $8 million (£6.7m), and brands will make the most of their moment in the ultimate spotlight with a range of weird, wacky and wonderful adverts.
UK fans usually miss out on all the fun and games of the commercials in real time, but NFL Game Pass on DAZN offers viewers the opportunity to soak up the full, unfiltered US broadcast featuring all the sensational ads the Super Bowl has to offer.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Super Bowl 2025 with the iconic US Super Bowl adverts and trailers.
Super Bowl adverts and trailers in the UK
DAZN will show Super Bowl LIX in all its glory, complete with US adverts and trailers throughout the night.
For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for just 99p, meaning you can watch full live coverage of the Super Bowl.
You can tune in via a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets, or cast the stream to your TV.
Brands usually publish the adverts and trailers on their official social media and YouTube channels upon release, so you can search and enjoy them at your leisure.
How much do Super Bowl commercials cost?
The cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad slot will set you back a cool $8 million.
That is before the costs associated with creating the advert in the first place, with huge sports stars and major names from the world of showbiz all featuring in snippets with no expense spared on production values.
For an example of how wild the commercials can get, esteemed director Martin Scorsese was drafted in to feature in a spot for website-building company Squarespace in 2024.
Which trailers will be released during the Super Bowl?
The most hotly anticipated film trailers to be released during the Super Bowl in 2025 include Alien: Earth and Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.
It remains to be seen whether those films will be shown off on Sunday night, but we can expect a host of them to be unveiled, plus plenty of surprises.
You can also expect some huge-name cameos in adverts across the night that other viewers in the UK will not be able to see anywhere else in real time.
