The 37-year-old rapper performed alongside an all-star line-up, including Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Eminem in 2022, but he will own the stage to himself in New Orleans this Sunday night.

Fans in the UK will brave the time difference for the HUMBLE. star, with plenty of options to tune in for the halftime festivities.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for how to watch the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show.

How to watch the Super Bowl halftime show in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to the Super Bowl and its halftime show on ITV1, Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass via DAZN.

You can also stream the action live on ITVX, Sky Go and NOW via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts for just £0.99.

The halftime show is also usually uploaded to the official NFL YouTube channel the next day in full.

When is the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday 9th February 2024 in local time, but the actual halftime show will be staged in the early hours of Monday morning.

The game will kick off at 11:30pm UK time, this means that we can expect the halftime show to take place at approximately 1:15am in the early hours of Monday 10th February.

However, timings are very flexible due to the nature of the game. Everything hinges on what happens in the first two quarters. Keep an eye on the action from 12:30am onwards as the clock counts down to the halfway stage.

The halftime show typically lasts between 12 and 15 minutes as the football players take a break from the intensity of the game.

Super Bowl halftime show trailer

Apple Music, who sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, released a trailer for Kendrick Lamar's performance.

You can watch the teaser clip below.

