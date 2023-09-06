Patrick Mahomes's men clinched the title after coming back from 10 points down at half-time to nab a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the 2023 season can capture a fraction of the drama of that night in Arizona, we're in for a treat. Last season's Super Bowl pair remain favourites to make the showpiece match in 2024, but this is the NFL. Anything could happen.

The Buffalo Bills are hopeful of a deep run under the guidance of QB Josh Allen, while San Francisco 49ers will hope Brock Purdy can build on a breakout 2022 campaign as their starting quarterback.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the NFL in the UK, including season schedule and coverage details.

When does the NFL 2023 season start and end?

The NFL regular season kick-starts on Thursday 7th September 2023 in the US, though British fans will need to stay up into the early hours of Friday 8th.

The season ends on Sunday 7th January 2024 in Week 18, after all teams have played 17 times.

But that isn't the end. The play-offs commence from Saturday 13th January 2024 until Sunday 28th January 2024, and that road leads to the showpiece event...

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday 11th February 2024, with British fans set to book 12th February off work as they defy their body clocks to savour the big game.

The match usually kicks off around 11:30pm with a halftime show to savour at approximately 1am, and the game typically wraps up around 3am. Be prepared.

How to watch NFL on TV in the UK

You can watch NFL games live on Sky Sports throughout the season. They will show five matches per gameweek live across their channels, plus the Super Bowl.

You can add the Sky Sports Action and Arena channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

ITV will show two matches based in London per season, plus full coverage of the Super Bowl live on free-to-air TV, while Channel 5 returns with live coverage of every Monday Night Football game in 2023.

NFL Game Pass will offer 200+ regular and post-season games as well as full match replays, highlights and the popular RedZone show.

You can sign up to NFL Game Pass via DAZN with the ability to pay for the season in instalments.

Watch NFL live stream online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Check out the DAZN website for more details about NFL Game Pass for the most comprehensive coverage.

How to watch NFL highlights in the UK

You can check out all the highlights via the NFL YouTube channel as well as official, individual team channels.

ITV will air The NFL Show on a weekly basis featuring Laura Woods, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, but this will be aired every Friday ahead of the matches to come, rather than being a dedicated highlights reel.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.