Fresh regulations were brought in for the 2020 season that saw the Playoffs expanded from 12 teams to 14 teams, meaning just one team from each conference will receive a bye through to the Divisional Round.

The NFL regular season is over and the Playoffs will begin in earnest as Super Wild Card weekend approaches.

Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are the two deserved top seeds and will be able to take this weekend easy as their rivals each duel for a spot in the final eight.

One of the tightest clashes of the Wild Card Round will see Cincinnati Bengals face divisional rivals Baltimore Ravens in an AFC showdown in Ohio. The teams were only separated by a couple of victories after the regular season but will face each other due to the seeding process.

In the NFC, Tom Brady's No.4 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the NFC South despite finishing the season with an 8-9 losing record, head into battle against the No.5 seeds Dallas Cowboys, who picked up a 12-5 record but finished behind the Eagles in the East.

NFL Playoffs on TV

All UK time.

Wild Card Round

Saturday 14th January

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL

Saturday 15th January

Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins (6pm) Sky Sports NFL

Minnesota Vikings v New York Giants (9:30pm) Sky Sports NFL

Monday 16th January

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event

Tuesday 17th January

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event

How to watch NFL on TV and live stream

You can watch NFL games live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app every Sunday.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports NFL for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also sign up for NFL Game Pass which includes all remaining games in the 2022 season plus access to NFL Network until 31st July 2023 for just £39.99.

