The 2023 season will see five games played in Europe, more than ever before, with three matches in London and two in Frankfurt, Germany.

The NFL will return to British shores once again in 2023 with box office matches to savour as the league continues its ever-expanding international offering.

Lamar Jackson leads his Baltimore Ravens into battle against the Tennessee Titans, while Jacksonville Jaguars play in the other two London matches – away to Buffalo Bills, at home to Atlanta Falcons.

Last year saw Aaron Rodgers turn out for the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in his final season with the team. Two of the three London match-ups finished within one touchdown, providing plenty of excitement on this side of the Atlantic.

Fans across Europe will look forward to being dazzled by some of the finest stars in the league, and teams will hope to gain a foothold in Europe as the NFL continues to evolve.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the NFL London games 2023.

When are the NFL London games 2023?

The NFL London games 2023 will begin with Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday 1st October 2023.

All three matches will kick off at 2:30pm UK time.

NFL London games 2023 fixtures

All UK time.

Sunday 1st October 2023

Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars (2:30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 8th October 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills (2:30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 15th October 2023

Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans (2:30pm) Sky Sports

How to watch NFL London games 2023

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports or online via the SkyGo app.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports from just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the games through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

