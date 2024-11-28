NFL 2024 Thanksgiving games on TV in UK: Schedule, times and live stream
Your complete guide to NFL games live on TV this Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving is a time for food, family and football, so much football. The NFL Thanksgiving Games are a legendary part of the festivities across the pond – and they're popular in the UK too.
British fans are accustomed to staying up until all hours to soak up NFL action, but this Thursday will see three games back to back, starting from 5:30pm.
The Detroit Lions – Thanksgiving Day stalwarts since 1934 – host the Chicago Bears, while the Dallas Cowboys – also mainstays on the big day – take on the New York Giants.
If that's not enough for you, the foolhardy can brave the timings to soak up the Green Bay Packers against the Miami Dolphins, while Black Friday boasts the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
There's so much going on across the league right now as we approach the business end of the campaign, but there's still so much to play for as the play-offs begin to come into view.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete NFL TV schedule for Thanksgiving.
NFL games at Thanksgiving TV schedule
All UK time. Subject to change. TV schedule to be updated regularly.
Thursday 29th November (Thanksgiving)
- Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NFL Game Pass on DAZN
- New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (9:30pm) Sky Sports / NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Friday 30th November (Black Friday)
- Miami Dolphins @ Green Bay Packers (1:20am) Sky Sports / NFL Game Pass on DAZN
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (8pm) Sky Sports / NFL Game Pass on DAZN
