How to watch NFL Draft 2021: UK start time, TV channel and live stream

“The pick is in.” Those immortal words will soon bellow from the mouth of everyone’s favourite NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, as the NFL Draft 2021 gets underway this weekend.

The three-day event – an iconic period in the US sporting calendar – is ready to bring all the drama and intensity you could ask for from your favourite sport, without a ball being thrown.

The 32 most promising college American Football players will be selected to join the professional circuit on the opening night, with 259 picks to be made in total across seven rounds.

The hype around the Draft is a sight to behold in the US with experts, fans, amateurs and basically everyone with a Twitter account making their predictions via mock drafts.

And the excitement has drifted across the Atlantic, with a growing following of passionate fans based in the UK. Sky Sports is the place to go for all the coverage of three big days of NFL Draft action.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the NFL Draft in the UK including dates, times and TV information.

When is the NFL Draft 2021?

The Draft will go ahead from Thursday 29th April 2021 until Saturday 1st May 2021, running into the early hours of Sunday morning for UK fans.

The three-day event will see the first round of players selected on Day 1. Rounds two and three will take place on Day 2 and the remains rounds four to seven will take place on Day 3.

What is the NFL Draft UK start time?

We’ve rounded up the full list of start times for UK fans to soak up all the action.

The first pick of each day will take place at the following UK times:

Day 1 – Friday 30th April, 1am

Day 2 – Saturday 1st May, 12am

Day 3 – Saturday 1st May, 5pm

How to watch the NFL Draft in the UK on TV and live stream

The NFL Draft will air live on Sky Sports from 8pm on Thursday, with the first picks to be made around 1am in the early hours of Friday morning.

Sky Sports Action has been rebranded as Sky Sports NFL from 26th April until 7th May, taking fans all the way through to after the Draft.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

You can watch the NFL Draft with a NOW day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the event via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

