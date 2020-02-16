Watch the NBA All-Star Game with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the NBA All-Star Game 2020 on TV and online.

What time is the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game starts at 1:00am (UK time) on Monday 17th January 2020 in UK time.

Where is the NBA All-Star Game in 2020?

The NBA All-Star Game is being held at the United Center in Chicago, Illnois, USA – home to the Chicago Bulls.

What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on?

You can watch the build-up and the game itself live on Sky Sports Mix, Arena and Main Event from 11:00pm on Sunday night.

How to live stream the NBA All-Star Game

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.