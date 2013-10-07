“After he’d stopped racing and lost a lot of money and a gigantically expensive divorce cleaned him out, a really nice bloke took over. And after that we got on really well,” he adds.

And while Walker says Hunt had a “terrifying temper” and could give the engineers “a tremendous tongue-lashing”, he had a softer side too.

Walker explains, “James was a great budgerigar fancier. He once took me to his aviary; he’s got dozens of budgies, knew them all by name, and was a very keen showman.”

On new hit film Rush, which relives Hunt’s tussle with Nikki Lauda in the 1976 World Championship, Walker says:

“They’ve caught all the racing stuff absolutely perfectly. Bu they’ve taken some artistic licence with the story. Lauda and Hunt weren’t bitter enemies; they were great friends who at one point shared a flat together.”

Picture: Don Smith

