Thrills and spills are expected in Portimao at this weekend's Portugal MotoGP – the penultimate race of the 2025 season.

Ad

The Autódromo Internacional do Algarve is known as the rollercoaster due to its elevation changes and, even with Marc Marquez's title win confirmed weeks ago, there is good reason for both riders and fans to strap in on Sunday.

With Marc Marquez's title long sewn up, the last four races have delivered four different winners and the unpredictable end to the MotoGP season looks set to continue in Portugal.

Alex Marquez won in Malaysia to clinch second place and, with his brother absent in Portugal, the Spaniard is expected to lead the field again in Portimao as he aims for another race win.

He will face plenty of competition around the dips and turns of Portimao, which is what makes this weekend such an intriguing one.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Portugal MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Portugal MotoGP 2025?

Portugal MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 9th November.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

How to watch the Portugal MotoGP 2025 on TV

Portugal MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the Portugal MotoGP online

You can also watch the action live on TNT Sports with a monthly pass or via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Portugal MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates.

Friday 7th November

Free Practice 1 – 10:45am

Practice – 3pm

Saturday 8th November

Free Practice 2 – 10:10am

Qualifying 1 – 10:50am

Qualifying 2 – 12:15am

Sprint – 3pm

Sunday 9th November

Race – 1pm

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.